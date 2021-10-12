Jammu, Oct 12 (PTI) Asserting that India will decimate terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Tuesday said the security forces will give a befitting reply to a sudden spurt in Pakistan-sponsored terrorist attacks in the Union Territory.

He was referring to the seven selective killings, including of minority Kashmiri Pandits and a Sikh school principal, by terrorists of The Resistance Front (TRF) in the Kashmir Valley last week.

Expressing his grief and shock at the martyrdom of five Army jawans, Chugh lauded the bravery and sacrifice of the security forces and said the entire nation is with them to ensure decisive defeat of Pakistan-supported anti-national forces.

Five army personnel, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), and two terrorists were killed in three encounters in different districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

"The Indian security forces would give a befitting reply to sudden spurt in Pakistan-sponsored terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir", he told reporters.

He said India will decimate terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Chugh said terrorists were fighting a losing battle out of frustration because the prime minister's development policies have isolated them in the Union Territory.

He slammed the Congress-Abdullah-Mufti trio for "encouraging and covertly supporting anti-national elements in J&K" and said that people of the Union Territory want peace and development spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"People now want to get rid of the trio and want a new sunshine in the valley," he said.

The BJP leader took a strong exception to the manner Mehbooba Mufti "added communal colour to the NCB investigation" in the Mumbai drug case.

The PDP president on Monday alleged that Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was being targeted by the central agencies merely because of his surname. She claimed that Muslims are targeted to please the core vote bank of the BJP.

"Instead of making an example out of a Union Minister's son accused of killing four farmers, central agencies are after a 23-year-old simply because his surname happens to be Khan. Travesty of justice that Muslims are targeted to satiate the sadistic wishes of BJP's core vote bank," Mehbooba tweeted.

She was referring to Ashish Mishra, son of Union minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra. Ashish Mishra is accused of mowing down farmers at Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh last week. He was arrested after 12 hours of questioning late on Saturday night.

Chugh also lambasted Mufti for "arousing anti-national sentiments." "Mehbooba was indulging in cheap politics at the cost of national security", he said.

