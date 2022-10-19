Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], October 19 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said that the DefExpo 2022 reflects India's strong resolve to safeguard the nation and said that the country would become a defence manufacturing hub for the world in the next 25 years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 'DefExpo 2022' at Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Centre in Gandhinagar today.

With an aim to give impetus to the defence sector, India's "biggest ever" defence exhibition - DefExpo 2022 is being held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Addressing the inaugural event, the Defence Minister said that Path to Pride is not just a theme of this Expo, but a new objective of New India.

"In line with PM Modi's vision to make India a strong, self-reliant nation, the theme of this Expo is 'Path to Pride'. Path to Pride is not just a theme of this Expo, but a new objective of New India," said Singh.

"Organizing this Def-Expo at the beginning of 'Amritkal', reflects our strong resolve to safeguard the nation and become a defence manufacturing hub for the world in the next 25 years," he added.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister welcomed the delegates to an event of the capable and Aatmnirbhar Bharat both as a Prime Minister and as a son of Gujarat.

Remarking on the organisation of the DefExpo2 2022, the Prime Minister said that it paints a picture of New India and its capabilities whose resolve is being forged at the time of Amrit Kaal. He further added that it is an amalgamation of the country's development as well as states' cooperation.

"It has the power and dreams of the youth, it has the resolve and capabilities of the youth. It has hopes for the world and opportunities for friendly nations." the Prime Minister said.

Underlining the uniqueness of this edition of Defexpo, the Prime Minister said "this is the first defence expo where only Indian companies are participating and it features only Made in India equipment."

He announced "From the land of Iron Man, Sardar Patel we are setting an example of the capabilities of India before the world. The Expo has more than 1300 exhibitors which include the India Defence Industry, some joint ventures associated with Indian Defence Industry, MSMEs and more than 100 startups."

The Prime Minister remarked that it provides a glimpse of the capability and possibility of India in one single frame.

He further informed that more than 400 MoUs are being signed for the first time ever.

At the India Pavilion, Prime Minister unveiled HTT-40 - the indigenous trainer aircraft designed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the aircraft has state of art contemporary systems and has been designed with pilot-friendly features.

During the programme, Prime Minister also launched Mission DefSpace - to develop innovative solutions for the Defence Forces in the Space domain through industry and startups. At the inauguration ceremony, PM Modi also laid the foundation stone of 52 Wing Air Force Station Deesa.

This year's DefExpo is the first-ever edition exclusively for Indian companies. Indian companies, Indian subsidiaries of Foreign OEMs, Division of a company registered in India, and Exhibitor having a joint venture with an Indian company will be considered as Indian participants.

The DefExpo 2022 also marks the celebration of one year of the formation of the seven new defence companies, carved out of the erstwhile Ordnance Factory Board.

All these companies will participate in DefExpo for the first time. 451 partnerships in terms of MoUs, Transfer of Technology agreements and product launches, almost double than the last edition, are expected during the Bandhan ceremony on October 20.

The India Pavilion - a marque pavilion of the Department of Defence Production - will showcase the maturity of indigenous defence products, start-ups and the latest technology, including Artificial Intelligence in defence, while presenting India's vision for 2047.

In addition, there will be an exclusive Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) Pavilion to showcase the prowess of the country's start-ups carrying out R&D and innovation in futuristic technologies.

For the first time, States, Union Territories (UTs) have been invited to set up pavilions at the event. The Defence Minister has emphasised that with this new initiative, States, UTs will get an opportunity to participate in nation-building by attracting investment and bolstering their potential of indigenous aerospace and defence manufacturing. (ANI)

