New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): The Indian Air Force is set to host the Sekhon IAF Marathon 2025 (SIM-25) on November 2, a half-marathon, 10 KM and 5 KM runs that aim to unite fitness, patriotism, and national pride under one banner.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the main event will be flagged off from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi. It will be simultaneously conducted at 60 Air Force stations across the country.

The marathon stands as a befitting tribute to Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, the IAF officer who fought against all odds in the 1971 Indo-Pak war and was awarded the Param Vir Chakra, the nation's highest gallantry award, the release stated.

SIM-25 symbolises the ethos of the Indian Air Force - courage, discipline, and unity- and aims to inspire citizens to adopt a culture of fitness and resilience. The marathon, themed "Run with Pride, Soar with Spirit", is envisioned not just as a sporting event but also as a movement celebrating the indomitable spirit of air warriors and the nation's commitment to health and strength.

The flagship event will feature multiple categories - Half Marathon (21.097 km), 10 km, and 5 km runs - offering an inclusive platform for both seasoned athletes and amateur runners. The Half Marathon will begin at 5:30 AM, followed by the 10 km and 5 km runs at 6:00 AM and 6:30 AM, respectively. With a cut-off time of 3.5 hours for the half-marathon, the event promises to blend athletic excellence with community participation on a national scale.

The Sekhon IAF Marathon is powered by IOCL, presented by IDFC First Bank and supported by HAL & BEL.

Beyond being fitness initiative, the event underscores the IAF's broader goal of nurturing national unity and discipline. By engaging civilians and Air Force personnel together SIM-25 bridges the gap between the forces and the people, fostering a shared sense of national pride. The marathon is expected to witness participation from over 93,000 runners representing a massive wave of enthusiasm across India's towns, cities and Air Force bases.

The event also aligns with the Government of India's Fit India Movement, promoting a healthier, more active lifestyle for citizens of all ages. Indian Air Force, through SIM-25 continues to play a leading role in encouraging wellness, teamwork and community spirit among both its personnel and the general public.

The Sekhon IAF Marathon 2025 is being organized under the guidance of the Air Force Sports Control Board, with support from local Air Force stations and community partners. Volunteers, fitness trainers, and health professionals will ensure safety and smooth conduct at every location, with medical and hydration points set up along all routes. Participants, fitness enthusiasts, and citizens are encouraged to be part of this momentous event and pay homage to the heroic legacy of Flying Officer Sekhon. (ANI)

