Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India] June 2 (ANI): The Indian Air Force (IAF) successfully conducted a critical Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operation early this morning, rescuing 14 individuals stranded in the flooded Bomjir River in Arunachal Pradesh's Lower Dibang Valley.

According to Defence PRO, Guwahati, the operation was launched in response to an urgent request from the state administrations of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

The stranded individuals, cut off from the mainland due to severe flooding, were airlifted to safety using an IAF Mi-17 helicopter.

On Saturday, seven people were killed due to a landslide on the National Highway in Seppa West assembly constituency.

Natung expressed condolences over the loss of life in the incident that occurred between Bana village and the Seppa area and advised people to avoid travelling at night during the monsoon season.

"It's very painful to hear about the tragic loss of seven lives in my Assembly constituency due to a landslide on NH 13 Road between Bana & Seppa. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families during this difficult time. I request everyone to remain vigilant and avoid travelling at night during the monsoon season. My thoughts and prayers are with the families affected. May their souls rest in peace. Om Shanti Shanti," Natung posted on X.

On Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to the Chief Ministers of Assam, Manipur, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh in response to the ongoing heavy rainfall affecting these states. In an X post, Shah assured the states of all possible assistance from the central government to address any challenges arising from the situation.

"Spoke with the Chief Ministers of Assam, Manipur, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh in the wake of ongoing heavy rainfall in their states. Also assured them of every possible help to tackle any situation. The Modi government stands like a rock in support of the people of the Northeast," Shah on X.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings for Arunachal Pradesh for the coming week, till June 6, predicting "very heavy rain, thunderstorm and Lightning" on May 31.

Meanwhile, the weather department has forecasted "heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightning" from June 1 to 5 while predicting only "heavy rain" on June 5 and 6.

Earlier this week, the IMD issued a multi-hazard weather warning, predicting heavy rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds in many parts of the country. (ANI)

