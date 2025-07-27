Rayang, Jul 27 (PTI) The Indian Army on Sunday conducted a high-tech military drill to validate the integration of drone technology into tactical battlefield operations.

Exercise Drone Prahar, conducted at the military station at Rayang in Arunachal Pradesh's East Siang district, was observed by the General Officer Commanding (GoC) of Spear Corps Lt Gen Abhijeet S Pendharkar, a statement said.

Carried out under realistic operational conditions, the exercise demonstrated the effective use of drones for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, as well as real-time sensor-to-shooter coordination and precision targeting, it said.

The aim was to enhance command reach and improve situational awareness for tactical commanders by employing layered surveillance and supporting dynamic decision-making on the ground, it added.

The exercise also evaluated critical aspects necessary for seamless drone integration in battlefield scenarios. This included testing of airspace deconfliction, ensuring secure communication channels, and establishing coordination protocols among various arms and services.

Exercise Drone Prahar marks a significant step in the Indian Army's ongoing efforts to modernise its combat capabilities and embrace emerging technologies, the statement said.

With its focus on innovation, adaptability, and operational superiority, the Indian Army continues to build towards becoming a fully technology-enabled force, ready to meet future challenges on the modern battlefield, it said.

