Agartala (Tripura) [India], May 17 (ANI): In a continued effort to strengthen its bond with the veteran community, the Indian Army organised a large-scale Ex-Servicemen Outreach Program at Agartala Military Station.

According to a release, the event drew participation from ex-servicemen hailing from Gomti, North, South, West Tripura, Unakoti, Dhalai, and Khowai districts.

Also Read | India Imposes Port Curbs on Import of Certain Bangladeshi Goods, Such As Readymade Garments and Processed Food Items.

To address grievances and streamline support services, the program focused on resolving pension issues, documentation challenges, and other administrative concerns. It also served as a platform to disseminate information on newly launched welfare schemes and government policies benefiting veterans and their families.

Approximately 300 ex-servicemen, including Veer Naris and war widows, took part in the day-long initiative. The Indian Army established various facilitation cells, including a job enrollment centre, to assist veterans with employment opportunities and administrative support. An ECHS medical assistance cell, staffed by trained healthcare professionals, provided health check-ups, essential medicines, and medical advice, particularly aiding those from remote regions.

Also Read | Asaduddin Owaisi Says 'Turkey Must Reconsider Support to Pakistan, Over 200 Million Muslims Live in India'.

The release noted that a highlight of the event was the personal interaction between the Station Commander and the veterans. He expressed heartfelt gratitude for their sacrifices and acknowledged their invaluable role in shaping the nation's future. His address emphasised the Army's commitment to honouring and supporting its retired personnel.

This outreach initiative reflects the Indian Army's unwavering dedication to the welfare and dignity of its veterans, embodying the enduring values of service, solidarity, and respect that define the Armed Forces. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)