Drass (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 13 (ANI): In a tribute to the gallant soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice during the historic Battle of Tololing in the Kargil War of 1999, the Indian Army's 'Forever in Operations Division' conducted a commemorative expedition to Tololing Peak on June 11 June, 2025, said a release.

According to the release, the expedition, flagged off from the revered Kargil War Memorial in Dras, paid homage to the unwavering spirit and supreme sacrifice of the soldiers who recaptured strategic heights from the enemy force, marking a crucial turning point in the conflict.

Also Read | Air India Plane Crash: LIC and Bajaj Allianz Ease Policy Settlement Procedures to Provide Swift Relief to Victims' Families; Check Claim Process.

Fire and Fury Corps of the Indian Army posted about the expedition on Friday.

They wrote, "Indian Army commemorates 26th Anniversary of Operation Vijay with Tololing expedition. In a solemn tribute to the gallant soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice during the historic Battle of Tololing in the Kargil War of 1999, the Indian Army embarked on a commemorative expedition to Tololing Peak. Indian Air Force Air Warriors were part of the expedition, exemplifying the spirit of synergy and joint manship."

Also Read | Karnataka Bike Taxi Ban: Karnataka High Court Extends Service Deadline to June 15, 2025, Refuses To Stay Half Order.

As per the release, a team of 30 brave soldiers from various units that actively participated in the Battle of Tololing climbed the Tololing Peak and hoisted the Tricolour, paying tribute to the bravehearts of Operation VIJAY.

The Indian Air Force also extended its support to this endeavour and fielded Officers and Airmen for the said expedition, exemplifying the spirit of synergy and joint manship that defines the Indian Armed Forces.

As the Nation looks up to the 26th Anniversary of Operation VIJAY, this expedition stands as a poignant reminder of the valour, patriotism and selfless service that epitomise the Indian Armed Forces.

This expedition is more than just an adventure, it is a journey of remembrance, reflection and reverence, aimed at inspiring future generations with the stories of courage and sacrifice that shaped the nation's history. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)