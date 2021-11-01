Shatrujeet Brigade of the Indian Army conducting an Airborne insertion along the Northern Borders in Eastern Ladakh..

New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): The Shatrujeet Brigade of the Indian Army is conducting high altitude airborne insertion along the northern borders in Eastern Ladakh to validate its Rapid Response Capabilities, as part of the airborne exercise and combat manoeuvres.

According to the sources, on November 1, 2021, airborne troops were inserted into a Drop Zone at an altitude of more than 14,000 feet.

Pre-acclimatised troops along with specialist vehicles and missile detachments were transported via C-130 and AN 32 aircrafts from five different mounting bases to validate inter-theatre move, precision stand-off drops, rapid grouping and capture of designated objects with speed and surprise. The drop was particularly challenging due to the low temperatures of up to minus 20 degrees and rarefied atmosphere in super high altitude terrain.

The exercise also involves the conduct of Oxygen Combat Free Fall jumps and integrated battle drills by Airborne forces, mechanised columns and attack helicopters, validating capabilities and seamless integration, sources said.

The exercise is in progress. (ANI)

