India News | Indian Army Denies Reports About Patrol Being Detained by Chinese in Ladakh

New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): The Indian Army on Saturday denied reports that suggested that an Army patrolling party was detained by Chinese soldiers in the Eastern Ladakh sector.

"This is not true," Army sources said when asked about the reports.

The report about the detainment of Indian Army soldiers comes at a time when both the countries are engaged in a stand-off situation on at least three main points in Eastern Ladakh around the Galwan Nala area.

Indian and Chinese field commanders have been holding talks on de-escalating the tensions, however, the situation has not changed much. (ANI)

