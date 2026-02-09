VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 9: Stallion India Fluorochemicals Limited (SIFL), a leading integrated refrigerants and industrial gases company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Rajasthan to set up a Hydrofluoroolefin (HFO) manufacturing plant at Bhilwara (Hurda), Rajasthan, as part of its planned capacity expansion programme.

Also Read | ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Gautam Gambhir Hosts Dinner For Indian Team at His Residence Ahead of the Namibia Match, BCCI VP Rajiv Shukla Attends (Watch Video).

Under the MoU, the Company proposes an investment of approximately ₹200 crore for the HFO manufacturing facility, with start of work on the production plant planned in 2027. The proposed project aligns with Stallion's strategy to strengthen its presence in next-generation, low-global-warming-potential refrigerants, in line with evolving global environmental norms. The project is expected to generate around 30 direct employment opportunities, contributing to regional industrial development.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Shazad Rustomji, Managing Director & CEO, said that the Company's expansion is being executed in a calibrated and phased manner. The R32 project is targeted for commissioning by October 2026, following which work on the HFO plant will be initiated. Backed by these strategic initiatives, the Company remains confident of achieving its targeted 30-35% revenue CAGR over the next three years, in line with its internal growth plans and long-term turnover objectives, while building a strong domestic manufacturing base.

Also Read | Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Rise Monday Lottery Result of February 9 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)