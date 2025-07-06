Leh (Ladakh) [India], July 6 (ANI): Indian Army's Fire and Fury Corps added yet another feather to its illustrious mountaineering history by successfully summiting Mount Kang Yatse in the challenging terrain of Ladakh's Markha valley. The expedition was flagged off by Lt Gen Hitesh Bhalla, General Officer Commanding, Fire and Fury Corps, on 25th June to pay tribute to the bravehearts on the occasion of 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas.

A team of highly trained mountaineers of the Indian Army undertook the expedition with effect from 25 June 2025 to 04 July 2025 and successfully summited both Mount Kang Yatse I (6400 m) and Mount Kang Yatse II (6245 m), according to a press release by the Indian Army.

The team faced formidable challenges, particularly while scaling Mount Kang Yatse 1, a peak renowned for its technical difficulty, unpredictable weather and demanding climbing conditions; therefore, it is preferred by mountaineers for rehearsal prior to an expedition to Mount Everest.

The successful ascent of this peak is a testament to the exceptional skill, endurance and teamwork of the Indian Army mountaineers, reflecting their unwavering commitment to excellence.

Mount Kang Yatse expedition marks a significant milestone in the Indian Army's ongoing efforts to enhance operational readiness and technical proficiency in a high-altitude environment. This paves the way to enhance future mountaineering ventures, as the technical expertise and experience gained by the team will serve as a valuable foundation for planning and executing even more challenging expeditions in the Himalayas and other high-altitude regions.

The expedition also serves as a demonstration of the Indian Army's ability to operate in some of the world's most inhospitable terrain. Besides, high-altitude training and exposure are crucial for maintaining operational superiority in the strategically important sectors of Eastern Ladakh, where terrain and weather pose constant challenges.

The technical competence displayed by the team not only boosts individual and collective confidence but also enhances the army's overall preparedness to respond to any contingency in these critical regions. (ANI)

