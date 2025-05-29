New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): Indian Army Postal Service Corps launched Meghdoot Millennium, Army-tailored postal software. The software was inaugurated by Vandita Kaul, Secretary, Department of Posts & Lieutenant General VMB Krishnan, Quarter Master General, on May 27.

Sharing an X post, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of Ministry of Defence (Army), said, "Army Postal Service Corps, in step with Indian Army's technological leap, launches Meghdoot Millennium - a real-time, secure, Army-tailored postal software by Centre for Excellence in Postal Technology, Mysuru. The software was inaugurated by Ms Vandita Kaul, Secretary, Department of Posts & Lieutenant General VMB Krishnan, Quarter Master General, on 27 May 2025."

The ADGPI called this software a 'digital leap' and shared glimpses of the launch ceremony of the software in the X post.

Army Postal Service Corps (APSC), according to the Indian Army's website, enjoys the largest Postal System in the world. APSC works to extend all mail-related services of India Post to the Armed Forces personnel serving in India and UN missions.

This software launch took place as the Indian Army observed 2024 as the Year of Tech Absorption and the ongoing Decade of Transformation for the India Army.

As per an earlier press release, "The Indian Army continues to advance its technical prowess during its ongoing Decade of Transformation... This... underscores the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', the nation's commitment to building a self-reliant and technologically advanced defence force. Through strategic initiatives in defence manufacturing and maintenance, the ongoing transformation aims to elevate India's defence capabilities to new heights."

As per an earlier X post by ADGPI, the Year of Tech Absorption theme underscores the Indian army's commitment to leverage technology as a catalyst for transformative change, as well as to utilise in-house expertise to innovate solutions to army's operational and logistic requirements and give shape to these projects in collaboration with the domestic defence industry." (ANI)

