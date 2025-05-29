Bagdogra (West Bengal) [India], May 29 (ANI): Describing tourism as a celebration of diversity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that what happened to tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam is an attack on "humanity" and "brotherhood".

Addressing the "Sikkim@50: Where Progress Meets Purpose and Nature Nurtures Growth" programme from Bagdogra in West Bengal through videoconference, the Prime Minister said that India gave the terrorists a fitting reply through Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives.

Also Read | Thane: Dog Rescuer Slapped with INR 5.71 Lakh Fine by Housing Society for Walking Paraplegic Dogs.

"All you people of Sikkim understand the power of tourism well. Tourism is not just about entertainment but also a celebration of diversity. But what terrorists did in Pahalgam wasn't just an attack on India but on humanity and brotherhood. The terrorist snatched away the happiness of many families in India. They also conspired to divide India. But the whole world is seeing how India is more united than ever... We unitedly gave the terrorists a fitting reply through Operation Sindoor. After we destroyed their terrorist hubs, Pakistan, in a fit of rage, attacked our civilians and Army. This exposed Pakistan. By destroying many of their airbases, we showed them how precisely and swiftly India can act," the Prime Minister said.

"Sikkim decided a democratic future for itself 50 years ago... The people of Sikkim believed that when everyone's voice was heard and everyone's rights were protected, everyone would have the same opportunities for progress. Today, I can say that the belief of each family in Sikkim has strengthened. In the last 50 years, Sikkim has become a model of nature and progress. In these 50 years, such stars have emerged from Sikkim who have illuminated India's sky," the Prime Minister added.

Also Read | Indian Workforce Health Crisis: Significant Number of Corporates Employees in India Suffering From Chronic Illness, Poor Mental Health and Burnout, Says Report.

He further pointed out that Viksit Bharat will be formed on four strong pillars-----poor, farmers, women, and the youth. He hailed the efforts of farmers of Sikkim, calling it at the forefront of the new trend of agriculture.

"Viksit Bharat will be formed on four strong pillars: the poor, farmers, women, and the youth... On today's occasion, I want to show appreciation to the farmers of Sikkim with an open heart. Sikkim is at the forefront of the new trend of agriculture towards which the country is moving today... To promote Sikkim's Organic Basket, the Central Government is constructing the country's first Organic Fishery Cluster in Sikkim... This will generate new opportunities for the youth of Sikkim," he noted.

"During the NITI Aayog Governing Council's meeting in Delhi, I said that every state should develop such tourist destinations that can establish themselves internationally. The time has come for Sikkim to become a global tourist destination... Sikkim also has a vast potential for adventure and sports tourism... Our dream is to make Sikkim a hub of conferences, wellness, and concert tourism... I want the world's biggest artists to perform in the valleys of Gangtok. We conducted G20 meetings in Sikkim so the world could understand the state's potential. I am glad that the NDA government in Sikkim is making this vision a reality," the Prime Minister added.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the Prime Minister will also visit West Bengal, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh on May 29 and 30, inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of development projects worth more than Rs 70,000 crore.

PM Modi will also be visiting West Bengal, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh. During his visit, PM Modi will inaugurate, dedicate, and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 70,000 crore. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)