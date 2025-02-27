New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): Indian Army has signed a contract for procurement of 223 Automatic Chemical Agent Detection and Alarm (ACADA) systems with L&T Ltd at a cost of Rs 80.43 crore, under the Buy Indian (IDDM) category.

This will give a boost to the government's Atamnirbharta drive since more than 80 per cent of the components and sub-systems of the equipment will be sourced locally, an official release said.

Also Read | Mahashivratri 2025: Gautam Adani Shares Glimpse of Lord Shiva Worship at Home on Occasion of Maha Shivratri (Watch Video).

It said ACADA has been designed and developed by DRDO's Defence Research and Development Establishment, Gwalior and marks a significant milestone in the nation's indigenisation initiative in the niche CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear) domain.

The ACADA system is used to detect chemical warfare agents (CWA) and programmed toxic industrial chemicals (TICs) by sampling the air from the environment.

Also Read | Mahashivratri 2025: Isha Maha Shivratri Festival Is a Maha Kumbh of Devotion, Says Amit Shah (See Pics).

It works on the principle of Ion Mobility Spectrometry (IMS) and contains two highly sensitive IMS cells for continuous detection and simultaneous monitoring of harmful/ toxic substances.

"Induction of ACADA in the field units will substantially enhance Indian Army's defensive CBRN capability for operations, as also for peacetime, especially for responding to disaster relief situations related to industrial accidents," the release said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)