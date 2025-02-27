New Delhi, February 26: On the occasion of Maha Shivratri on Wednesday across the country, everyone from common people to prominent personalities worshipped Lord Shiva in their own ways. Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani gave a glimpse of the worship of Lord Shiva at his home. Gautam Adani also shared a video on social media platform X, in which a large statue of Mahadev is seen on a stage. A tremendous combination of lighting was done with it, which looks like a light and sound show. 'Shiv Tandav Stotra' is playing along with it in the video.

The chairman of Adani Group wrote in the caption of the post, "The entire universe gets moving only by the grace of Lord Shiva, the lord of sacrifice, penance and Tandava. I am sharing this 'divine and grand' form of Bholenath with all of you through this video during the Shiva worship in our house. Best wishes for Mahashivratri!" Mahashivratri 2025: Isha Maha Shivratri Festival Is a Maha Kumbh of Devotion, Says Amit Shah (See Pics).

Gautam Adani Shares Glimpse of Lord Shiva Worship

त्याग, तपस्या और तांडव के अधिपति भगवान शिव की कृपा से ही संपूर्ण सृष्टि गतिमान है। हमारे घर में शिव आराधना के दौरान भोलेनाथ का यह ‘दिव्य और भव्य’ स्वरूप आप सभी के साथ इस वीडियो के माध्यम से साझा कर रहा हूँ। महाशिवरात्रि की अनंत मंगलकामनाएं!#HarHarMahadev pic.twitter.com/hkrlstjVpC — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) February 26, 2025

The spiritual side of Gautam Adani's personality has been seen on many occasions in the past. The group, in collaboration with ISKCON, provided Mahaprasad to one lakh people every day during the Maha Kumbh held in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. Along with this, Aarti Sangrah was also distributed to lakhs of people every day, courtesy of Gita Press.

Gautam Adani's unwavering faith in God is evident from the fact that in a programme recently, he said that everyone has to go through the journey of life. When a person understands this much, life becomes simple. Mahashivratri 2025: Devotees Throng Temples Across Country As Maha Shivratri Celebrated With Religious Fervour.

Citing his own example, he said that he belongs to a simple family and came to the city after class 10, when he did not even know how to speak properly and had never seen the world. He said, "When I sit in meditation with my eyes closed, I basically remember my life journey, how I reached here. No family background, no money, no proper education... so how did I reach here. So you are also a puppet, someone is making you do things."

On Wednesday, devotees flocked to temples for grand Maha Shivratri celebrations. This sacred occasion, dedicated to Lord Shiva, is observed on the 14th day of the dark fortnight of Phalguna (falling between February and March) according to the Hindu lunar calendar. It is often referred to as 'The Great Night of Shiva', where millions of devotees gather to offer their prayers and seek blessings from the 'Lord of Destruction'.

