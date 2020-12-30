Pune, Dec 30 (PTI) The Indian Army has received three sets of 10-metre short span bridges developed and manufactured by the DRDO in collaboration with Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T), a defence official said on Wednesday.

The bridges were formally handed over to the Army on Tuesday at L&T's facility in Talegaon here, the official said.

The equipment will meet the important requirement of providing mobility to forces by speedy bridging of gaps during operations, he said.

"This accomplishment is a step towards weaning away our armed forces from foreign manufactured equipment with the bridges indigenously designed, developed and delivered as per schedule," the official said.

"All stakeholders have put in concerted efforts to overcome challenges and realise the Make in India initiative of the Government, which aims to ensure self reliance and self sufficiency in meeting the defence needs of the Indian Army," he said.

