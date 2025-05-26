New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): The Indian Army has released a booklet on Operation Sindoor, which was launched to avenge the April 22 ghastly Pahalgam attack in which Pakistan-backed terrorists brutally killed 26 civilians, mostly tourists, and left many injured.

Under 'Operation Sindoor' carried out in the early hours of May 7, nine terror hideouts, four in Pakistan and the other five in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir, of banned terror outfits Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen were destroyed.

Also Read | Khan Sir Gets Married: Educator and YouTuber Faizal Khan Ties Knot in Patna, To Hold Wedding Reception on June 2.

The booklet displays photos of top army officials, including Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and Air Force Chief Marshal AP Singh, "leading the way" while focusing on planning, executing and completing Operation Sindoor.

The 10-page booklet chronologically depicts the chain of events after the ghastly terror attack to counter Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

Also Read | Bengaluru Rains: With Cumulative Rainfall of 307.9 mm, City Records Highest Rainfall in May So Far, Says IMD.

The terrorist attack that killed 26 civilians in the name of religion on April 22 in the meadows of Baisaran Valley in Pahalgam, shocked the entire country and the world, as terrorists shot dead civilians in cold blood before their families

The booklet displays that after The Resistance Front (TRF), which is the front of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam terror attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a "free hand" to the armed forces to serve justice for those who lost their lives in the brutal killings.

In a series of strategic decisions, India cornered the Pakistani government by suspending the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) of 1960 and immediately closing the integrated check post at the Attari border.

Moreover, India revoked permissions for Pakistani nationals to travel to India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) while the Defence, Naval, and Air Advisors in the Pakistani High Commission, located in New Delhi, were declared "Persona Non Grata." The government also decided to reduce the overall strength of the High Commissions to 30 from the present 55, the booklet said.

In the dead of the night, India hit nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), after which the Pakistani army restored to heavy shelling, targeting civilian and military establishments in Kashmir and drone attacks along the international border across various states, including Punjab, Gujarat and Rajasthan.

However, the country stood as one with the opposition parties extending full support to the government, with the people lauding the armed forces for successfully carrying out Operation Sindoor.

Meanwhile, the global support from various countries and their leaders, namely France, Netherlands, Nepal, Russia, United States and Israel, vindicated India's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism and its stand to defend itself from terrorist attacks and targeting terror outfits in Pakistan.

Pakistani resorted to its old tactic to peddle fake news about the conflict. However, the Indian armed forces tackled this, briefing the nation at every step.

The veterans also played a key role in dismantling disinformation, explaining India's position to the people in the nation and across the globe.

It also dedicates an entire page to the "unnamed heroes" of the armed forces in high-altitude mountainous regions. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)