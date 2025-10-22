New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): In a major success for the indigenously-produced rifles, the Indian Army has signed a contract to buy 4.25 lakh close-quarter carbines, of which 2.5 lakh would be supplied by Bharat Forge, while the remaining would be provided by the Adani PLR systems.

The carbines for DRDO-developed rifles would be replacing the vintage carbines, which were phased out a long time ago.

Also Read | Jaguar Cyberattack the UK’s Most Expensive to Date: Study.

The Indian Army has signed a contract worth Rs 2,700 crore to buy 4.25 lakh carbines from Bharat Forge and PLR Systems. The weapons can fire 5.56 mm bullets and will help in enhancing the capability of the troops in operations," Indian Army's Director General (Infantry) Lt Gen Ajay Kumar told reporters at a briefing.

The guns will start being delivered by vendors from next year onwards.

Also Read | Bengaluru Horror: Gang Posing as Police Informers Gang-Rape Woman from West Bengal, Assault Her Son and Others; 3 Arrested, Manhunt Launched for 2 Others.

The contract was signed last month, Lt Gen Kumar said, adding that the infantry has moved towards the motto of 'shoot to kill' and replaced its older 5.56 mm rifles with the 7.62 mm American Sig Sauer and Russian-origin AK-203 assault rifles.

The Indian Army has taken various steps to address the shortage of advanced rifles for its troops and plans to induct weapons that will be in service for the next 20-30 years. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)