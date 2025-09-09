An avalanche struck an Indian Army base camp in the Siachen Glacier sector of Ladakh on Sunday, September 7, claiming the lives of three personnel, officials confirmed on Tuesday. The incident occurred at an altitude of 12,000 feet, trapping the soldiers under heavy snow. A swift rescue operation was launched, leading to the recovery of the bodies. Among the victims were two Agniveers. Known as the world’s highest battlefield, the Siachen Glacier is notorious for its extreme weather and frequent snow-related incidents, which have caused numerous casualties over the years. The Indian Army continues to maintain a strong presence in the region, despite the harsh conditions, to secure vital strategic positions near the Line of Control. Indian Army Successfully Conducts Trial of Indigenous ‘Akash Prime’ Air Defence System at 15,000 Feet in Ladakh.

Avalanche Hits Indian Army Camp in Siachen Glacier

An avalanche hit an Indian Army camp in the Siachen Glacier area on Sunday, 7th September. The bodies of three soldiers have been retrieved. More details awaited: Sources pic.twitter.com/FYFe96r0k8 — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2025

