New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): The Indian Army has reinforced its focus on strengthening close air support for ground operations, a critical element in modern warfare.

The Chief of the Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, flew a sortie on the indigenous Light Combat Helicopter Prachand at HAL, Bengaluru, yesterday, an official statement read.

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This was followed by a key operational demonstration today at Pokhran Field Firing Ranges in Rajasthan, where the AH-64 Apache attack helicopter carried out its first field firing, successfully engaging targets with Hellfire missiles and other onboard weapons.

The activities showcased how attack helicopters can operate in close coordination with ground troops, even in high-threat environments involving small arms fire, shoulder-fired missiles and drones.

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These platforms demonstrated rapid target acquisition and precision strike capability, directly supporting manoeuvre on the battlefield.

Further, as per the statement, advanced sensors, fire control systems and real-time data links enabled faster decision-making and immediate action, ensuring that battlefield intelligence was quickly converted into effective strikes.

The Apache highlighted its role as a force multiplier by enhancing the reach, lethality and responsiveness of ground forces, while Prachand reflected India's growing indigenous strength in combat aviation.

The demonstrations underline the Indian Army's focus on integrating air and land capabilities to enhance battlefield effectiveness and maintain operational momentum. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)