New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): In what would be a major success for indigenous weapon systems, the Indian Army is set to place a major order for 2.408 Nag Mark 2 anti-tank guided missiles with 107 NAMICA tracked vehicles.

The Nag Mark-2, along with the NAMICA 2 vehicle, is an advanced version of the previous system and includes a large number of changes and improvements suggested by the users.

"The Indian Army is all set to place orders for 2,408 Nag Mark 2 ATGMS along with 107 NAMICA vehicles. The Defence Ministry is likely to give clearance to the Army proposal in an important meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council scheduled to be held on October 23," defence sources told ANI.

The missiles are produced by Bharat Dynamics Limited. The field evaluation trials of the indigenously developed Nag Mark 2, ATGM, which is a third-generation Anti-Tank Fire-and-Forget Guided Missile, were successfully conducted in January this year at Pokhran Field Range in the presence of senior officers of the Indian Army.

During the three field trials, the missile systems had destroyed precisely all the targets, maximum and minimum range, validating their firing range.

The Nag Missile Carrier version 2 was also evaluated during the trials, and after that, the entire weapon system was readied for induction into the Indian Army by the DRDO along with its production agencies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh have been pushing for the induction of indigenous weapon systems to promote self-reliance in military hardware.

Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi has also been promoting self-reliance in the force and has been stressing the importance of homegrown weapons to fight wars of future. (ANI)

