Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 19 (ANI): In a powerful display of courage and precision, the Indian Army's artillery gunners in the Akhnoor Sector delivered a crushing response during the recent India-Pakistan tensions.

On Monday, the Indian Army's artillery gunners demonstrated how they delivered a crushing response during ceasefire violations by Pakistan.

Speaking on this, a soldier of the Indian Army stated that the objective of Operation Sindoor was to target and neutralise the posts that were supporting terrorists, adding that their firing was so accurate that the adversary faced heavy losses.

"... The objective of Sindoor was quite clear to us, which was to target and neutralise the posts supporting terrorists... Our countermeasures were there, so we did not suffer any losses. Our firing was so accurate that the enemy started targeting our civilian areas to divert our attention...The enemy has suffered heavy losses," he said.

Another soldier, who exhorted the same sentiments, stated that their task was to target the adversary's forward posts, which were supporting the terrorists' infrastructure and infiltration, and had to neutralise them accurately.

He said, "...Our task under Operation Sindoor was very clear. We had to target the enemy's forward posts, which were supporting the terrorists' infrastructure and infiltration, and had to neutralise them accurately. When the enemy violated the ceasefire and tried to target our forward posts, our response was very strong, accurate and effective. Every round fired from the Gun was very accurate and neutralised the target. The enemy suffered a lot of damage, and there was a lot of panic in their camp and military base... The enemy will remember this firing for many decades..."

Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

After the attack, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling across the Line of Control and Jammu and Kashmir as well as attempted drone attacks along the border regions, following which India launched a coordinated attack and damaged radar infrastructure, communication centres and airfields across 11 airbases in Pakistan. (ANI)

