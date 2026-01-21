Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

As India prepares to take on New Zealand in the first T20 International of their five-match series today, 21 January 2026, many fans are seeking clarity on where to watch the action for free. For fans in India, the availability of the live broadcast varies significantly depending on the service provider. IND vs NZ 1st T20I 2026, Nagpur Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs New Zealand Cricket Match at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium.

Is India vs New Zealand 1st T20I 2026 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish and Doordarshan National TV Channels?

Cricket fans using DD Free Dish can watch the India vs New Zealand 1st T20I 2026 live on the DD Sports channel. Under the Sports Broadcasting Signals (Mandatory Sharing with Prasar Bharati) Act, matches of national importance featuring the Indian men’s team must be shared with the public broadcaster.

It is important to note that this free telecast is generally restricted to DD Free Dish and terrestrial network users. Viewers using private Cable or DTH operators (such as Tata Play, Airtel Digital TV, or Dish TV) will find the DD Sports channel blacked out or showing alternative programming during the match, as per standard regulatory practice.

IND vs NZ on Cable and DTH Platform Availability

For those on private networks, the Star Sports Network remains the official destination for the live telecast. The match will be aired across multiple Star Sports channels with commentary available in English, Hindi, and various regional languages. IND vs NZ 1st T20I 2026 Preview: Suryakumar Yadav and Co Return for Final Push Ahead of ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

On the digital front, the transition to the JioHotstar platform is complete. All live streaming for the series is hosted on the JioHotstar app and website. While some mobile users may have access to limited "free-to-view" clips or data-bundled plans, a premium subscription is typically required for uninterrupted HD streaming of the full match.

This series serves as a critical final rehearsal for both teams ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup, which is set to begin in February. India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, will be looking to bounce back after a recent 2-1 defeat in the ODI leg of the tour.

