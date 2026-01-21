Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

Mumbai, January 21, 2026: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., the makers of Bolero Pik-Up – the No.1 pickup brand in India, today launched the refreshed version of Bolero Camper and Bolero Pik-Up range. The updates include a bolder front design along with practical features to enhance comfort and convenience, as well as iMAXX technology on select variants.

Bolero Camper

The vehicle features connected technology powered by the advanced iMAXX telematics solution which provides real-time vehicle insights, promoting enhanced operational efficiency and smarter fleet management. Additionally, the vehicle boasts a fresh look with new decals, body-colored ORVMs and door handles. Enhanced comfort features include headrests in the rear seats, air conditioning and heater, alongside a music system with Bluetooth calling.

To further enhance the overall value, Mahindra has made several features standard across all variants such as a recliner driving seat with a headrest, and a wider co-driver seat for added comfort. Other convenient additions include heater and air conditioning systems, central locking, and rear seat belts, ensuring a well-rounded and comfortable driving experience across all variants.

Bolero Pik-Up

The Bolero Pik-Up now features a new front look, reclining driver's seat with headrest, and a wider co-driver seat for added comfort. Additionally, heating and air conditioning systems have been introduced to enhance overall driving experience.

Mahindra continues its legacy as a pioneering market leader in the pickup segment, solidifying its dominance with these features upgrade. Both the Bolero Camper and Bolero Pik-Up are engineered for customers who rely on their vehicles as integral parts of their livelihood and operations. The latest enhancements to the Bolero range are designed to deliver comfort and convenience, reinforcing the company's commitment to excellence in this category.

Variant-wise Pricing in Lakh:

Bolero Camper Bolero Pik-Up Variant Ex-Showroom Variant Ex-Showroom Non-AC 2WD ₹ 9.85 Lakh Pik-Up MS CBC ₹ 9.19 Lakh Non-AC 4WD ₹ 10.13 Lakh Pik-Up MS FB ₹ 9.70 Lakh Gold ZX ₹ 10.20 Lakh Pik-Up PS FB ₹ 9.75 Lakh Gold RX ₹ 10.25 Lakh Pik-Up PS FB AC ₹ 9.99 Lakh Gold RX 4WD ₹ 10.49 Lakh Pik-Up 4WD CBC ₹ 9.50 Lakh Pik-Up 4WD ₹ 9.73 Lakh Pik-Up 4WD AC ₹ 9.99 Lakh

*Variant-wise pricing and feature availability as applicable.

