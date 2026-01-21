Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

Bengaluru, January 21: Spark Originals has officially announced the launch of SparkVision 2026, a pioneering competition that marks India’s first cinematic contest dedicated exclusively to entirely AI-generated short films. The initiative, hosted under the innovation-led platform Spark Ideas, aims to redefine the boundaries of traditional filmmaking by challenging creators to produce "AI-native" cinema. With a total prize pool of INR 1.75 lakh and the promise of global exposure, the contest signals a significant shift in the evolution of digital storytelling and creative intelligence.

The '100% AI' Challenge

Unlike traditional film festivals that may allow AI for specific visual effects, SparkVision 2026 mandates that every element of the submission—from the script and visuals to the musical score and voiceovers—must be generated using artificial intelligence.

The contest is designed to explore a new era where physical production constraints, such as sets and large crews, are removed, leaving only human imagination and machine execution. "This is not just a contest—it’s a statement," Spark Originals noted in their announcement, emphasizing a focus on discovering the intersection of human creativity and machine intelligence. How To Create AI Viral Videos With Nano Banana Pro and Kling 2.6 Motion Control: Step-by-Step Guide for Making AI-Generated Content.

Submission Guidelines and Eligibility

The competition is open to a wide range of participants, including filmmakers, technologists, and digital artists.

Eligibility: Individuals or teams aged 18 and above.

Individuals or teams aged 18 and above. Skill Level: Open to everyone, from beginners to industry professionals.

Open to everyone, from beginners to industry professionals. Format: Short films must be between 2 and 10 minutes in length.

Short films must be between 2 and 10 minutes in length. Language: Any language is permitted, provided English subtitles are included.

Any language is permitted, provided English subtitles are included. Deadline: Submissions are currently open and will close on February 15, 2026.

Rewards and Recognition

Spark Originals has structured the rewards to offer both immediate financial incentive and long-term career growth.

Rank Prize Money Additional Benefits Winner INR 1,00,000 Global Platform Feature & Collaboration 1st Runner Up INR 50,000 Industry Visibility & Amplification 2nd Runner Up INR 25,000 Platform Showcase

Beyond the cash prizes, top-tier entries will be amplified across Spark Originals’ global networks and considered for future original productions, providing creators with a significant professional launchpad.

Evaluation Criteria

A jury of experts will judge the entries based on four key pillars. The scoring system reflects a balanced interest in both the narrative quality and the technical mastery of AI tools:

Storytelling & Creativity (30%): The strength of the narrative and original concept.

The strength of the narrative and original concept. Effective Use of AI (30%): How innovatively AI tools were leveraged to build the world.

How innovatively AI tools were leveraged to build the world. Technical Execution (20%): The quality of the final cut, animation, and sound.

The quality of the final cut, animation, and sound. Emotional/Artistic Impact (20%): The film's ability to resonate with an audience.

Prohibited Elements

To maintain the integrity of the "AI-native" category, Spark Originals has prohibited the use of live-action footage, stock media, or copyrighted material. Any use of non-AI tools for basic editing or transitions must be clearly disclosed during the submission process to avoid disqualification. Interested participants can submit their projects directly through the Spark Originals official website.

