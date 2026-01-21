Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: India are set to face New Zealand in the opening match of a five-game T20 International series on 21 January 2026. The IND vs NZ 1st T20I 2026 will take place in Nagpur, with the first ball scheduled for 7:00 pm IST. Following a closely contested ODI series, which New Zealand won 2-1, the focus now shifts to the shortest format as both sides ramp up their preparations for the upcoming T20 World Cup. IND vs NZ 1st T20I 2026, Nagpur Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs New Zealand Cricket Match at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium.

IND vs NZ 1st T20I ODI 2026 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details

Cricket fans in India can follow the series decider through the Star Sports Network, which holds the official broadcasting rights. The match will be available in several languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

For digital viewers, the match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website. Mobile and smart TV users with an active subscription can access the high-definition feed starting from the toss at 6:30 PM IST, with the first ball scheduled for 7:00 PM IST. IND vs NZ 1st T20I 2026 Preview: Suryakumar Yadav and Co Return for Final Push Ahead of ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Feature Details Match India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I Date Wednesday, 21 January 2026 Time (IST) 7:00 pm (Toss at 6:30 pm) Venue VCA Stadium, Jamtha, Nagpur Live Telecast (India) Star Sports Network Live Streaming (India) JioHotstar India Captain Suryakumar Yadav New Zealand Captain Mitchell Santner

Match Overview and Team News

Suryakumar Yadav continues to lead the Indian side, which sees the return of several high-profile players. Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounder Hardik Pandya return to the squad, providing significant experience to the bowling and middle-order departments. Notably, Ishan Kishan and Rinku Singh have also earned recalls, with Kishan expected to bat at number three.

New Zealand, captained by Mitchell Santner, arrive in Nagpur with momentum after securing their first-ever ODI bilateral series win on Indian soil. The "Black Caps" have named a strong squad featuring consistent performers like Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips, alongside the versatile Rachin Ravindra.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Star Sports Network). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 21, 2026 02:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).