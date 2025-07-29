Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 29 (ANI): The Surya Command of the Indian Army, in collaboration with the Drone Federation of India, is set to host the Surya Dronathon 2025, a pioneering drone competition that will bring together freelancers and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) from across the country.

This innovative event is scheduled to take place in the challenging yet breathtaking environment of Spiti Valley at Sumdo, Himachal Pradesh, where participants will face one of the highest drone obstacle courses in the country, situated at an altitude of 10,700 feet.

The Surya Dronathon 2025 aims to harness cutting-edge indigenous technology and foster a robust ecosystem of innovation in the defence sector, aligning with the vision of "Atmanirbhar Bharat" and the Indian Army's quest for technological advancement. By encouraging the development of advanced drone solutions tailored to meet the evolving operational requirements of the Indian Army, the competition will serve as a dynamic platform for showcasing novel designs, technological breakthroughs, and innovative military applications of drone technology.

The key objectives of the competition include promoting indigenous research, development, and manufacturing of advanced drone systems within India; identifying next-generation solutions to address current and future operational requirements; and fostering collaboration between the Indian Army, individual innovators, startups, and established defence manufacturers, said the release.

The competition will feature multiple stages, including Obstacle Negotiation, Endurance Race including others. The competition will be held in two phases, Phase 1 commencing from August 10 to 15 and Phase 2, commencing from August 20 to 24.

Participation is open to Service Teams, Freelancers and OEMs. The last date for online registration is August 1.

The Surya Dronathon 2025 is poised to be a landmark event in the Indian defence sector, fostering innovation and collaboration between the military and the industry. This initiative by the Indian Army underscores its commitment to leveraging technology to enhance national security and promote self-reliance in defence manufacturing. (ANI)

