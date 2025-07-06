New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): The Indian Bureau of Mines, a subordinate office of the Ministry of Mines, is gearing up to host a grand event to recognise the performance of 7 and 5-star rated mines nationwide for the year 2023-24. The Felicitation Ceremony, scheduled to take place in Jaipur on July 7, 2025, will be attended by a range of distinguished dignitaries, stakeholders, and guests.

According to Ministry of Mines, the Union Minister of Coal & Mines, G Kishan Reddy, has consented to be the Chief Guest, and the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Bhajan Lal Sharma and the Union Minister of State for Coal & Mines, Satish Chandra Dubey, will be present as distinguished Guests of Honour. Sanjay Lohiya, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Mines, will also grace the occasion.

The Star Rating of Mines, conceptualised in 2014-15, has garnered widespread acclaim within the mining community for fostering a positive and competitive environment among mine operators. The recognition bestowed by the Union Minister and the national-level acknowledgement of performance has greatly motivated miners to improve their functioning, bringing tangible benefits to the mining industry as well as the local communities.

This program evaluates mining operations nationwide within the Sustainable Development Framework, which primarily aims to drive inclusive growth while safeguarding the social, economic, and environmental welfare of present and future generations.

During the event, 3 7-star rated mines and 95 5-star rated Mines for the year 2023-24 are scheduled to be honoured. The event will be held at Rajasthan International Centre, Jaipur. (ANI)

