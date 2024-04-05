Puducherry [India], April 5 (ANI): Indian Coast Guard chief Director General Rakesh Pal on Friday visited ICG stations at Puducherry to oversee the infrastructure projects.

He also visited the upcoming Coast Guard Air Enclave at Puducherry which is expected to strengthen the maritime and coastal security of the country.

Also Read | RBI New Website and Application Launched: Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das Releases New Website and Mobile App.

He reviewed ongoing infrastructure projects such as OTM Accommodation, and Remote Operating Station.

On Thursday, Rakesh Pal arrived on a maiden visit to Chennai for a review of operational preparedness and commensurate infrastructure development in the region.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Gang-Rape Victim Dies by Suicide by Hanging in Sri Ganganagar, Probe Underway.

During the visit on Thursday, Rakesh Pal interacted with officers & men to share his astute vision towards the common goal of safe, secure & clean seas, according to a statement released by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG).

As part of the ongoing visit of Indian Coast Guard DG Rakesh Pal, AVSM, PTM, TM, and DG ICG to the Eastern Region, he visited ICG Station Krishnapatnam & had a first-hand review of infrastructure projects. During the visit, he also interacted with officers & men at the station.

The Indian Coast Guard, Indian Army, Navy and Air Force are the four forces under the Defence Ministry and are governed by their different acts. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)