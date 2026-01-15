New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) intercepted a Pakistani fishing boat that had strayed into Indian waters near the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) in the Arabian Sea.

According to the ICG, the boat, named AL-MADINA, was sighted by an ICG ship on patrol in the region on January 14. When challenged, the boat attempted to flee towards Pakistan, but was intercepted and boarded by the ICG personnel in Indian waters.

A total of nine crew members were found on board the Pakistani boat. The boat is being towed to Porbandar by the ICG ship for thorough "rummaging and joint interrogation" by agencies concerned, the post added.

In a post on X, ICG stated, "In a swift and precise night operation, an @IndiaCoastGuard Ship whilst on patrol in #Arabian sea sighted a #Pakistani Fishing Boat inside #Indian waters near the International Maritime Boundary Line on 14 Jan 26. On being challenged, the boat attempted to flee towards Pakistan side, however, the #ICG Ship intercepted and boarded the boat in Indian waters. A total of 09 crew were found in the #Pakistani boat, AL-MADINA. The boat is being towed to #Porbandar by #ICG Ship for thorough rummaging and joint interrogation by concerned agencies. The operation reaffirms #ICG's unwavering commitment to secure #Bharat's maritime frontiers through relentless vigil and law enforcement across the nation's maritime domain.

This is the second such incident in recent weeks. In December last year, the Indian Coast Guard apprehended 11 Pakistani fishermen after their boat, Al Wali, was found inside Indian waters near Jakhau without permission. Defence PRO Gujarat had said the fishermen were intercepted on December 10 inside the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and were brought to Jakhau Port along with the vessel for further investigation.

The latest interception comes amid heightened focus on maritime security and international cooperation in the region. Earlier this week, India and Japan reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening maritime cooperation during the 22nd High-Level Meeting of the Indian Coast Guard and the Japan Coast Guard held in New Delhi.

The meeting was led by Director General of the Indian Coast Guard Paramesh Sivamani and Admiral Yoshio Saguchi, Commandant of the Japan Coast Guard, who is on a five-day official visit to India from January 13 to 17. The discussions focused on enhancing operational engagement in areas such as Maritime Search and Rescue, Marine Pollution Response, Maritime Law Enforcement and capacity building. (ANI)

