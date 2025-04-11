Paradip (Odisha) [India], April 11 (ANI): The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) apprehended an Indian fishing boat allegedly engaged in illegal activities in the Bay of Bengal during the early morning hours of April 10, said a press statement from ICG.

ICG Ship Varad, while patrolling the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL), identified a fishing boat displaying suspicious movements and promptly initiated boarding procedures.

Upon detailed inspection, officials discovered the vessel was transporting approximately 450 bags of betel nut, each weighing between 50 to 60 kilograms. The estimated market value of the seized consignment stands at nearly Rs 1 crore, added the statement.

The fishing boat, named IFB Maa Basanti was registered at Kakdwip fishing harbour in West Bengal. However, during inspection, it was found operating without valid registration papers. Additionally, none of the 14 Indian crew members onboard were in possession of biometric identity cards, a mandatory requirement for authorized fishing operations.

Adding to the suspicion, no fishing equipment or fish catch was found on the vessel, despite claims by the crew of being at sea for five days. The absence of standard fishing paraphernalia and presence of high-value contraband suggested unlawful maritime activity.

The Indian Coast Guard took the crew and vessel into custody and escorted them to Paradip Port for a joint investigation with relevant law enforcement and maritime authorities. Legal proceedings have been initiated in accordance with applicable maritime and smuggling laws. (ANI)

