Indian Coast Guard to conduct 10th edition of NATPOLREX-X in Chennai on October 5 and 6 (Photo/X@SpokespersonMoD)

New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): The Indian Coast Guard is set to conduct the 10th edition of the National Level Pollution Response Exercise (NATPOLREX-X) in conjunction with the 27th National Oil Spill Disaster Contingency Plan (NOSDCP) and Preparedness Meeting off the coast of Chennai, Tamil Nadu, on October 5 and 6.

The flagship exercise is designed to evaluate and enhance the country's preparedness to respond to marine oil spill incidents, as well as test the efficiency of coordination between the two agencies.

In a post on X, the Ministry of Defence wrote, "@IndiaCoastGuard is set to conduct the 10th edition of the National Level Pollution Response Exercise (NATPOLREX-X) in conjunction with the 27th National Oil Spill Disaster Contingency Plan (NOSDCP) & Preparedness Meeting on 05-06 Oct 2025, off the coast of Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

This biennial flagship exercise is designed to evaluate and enhance India's national preparedness to respond to marine oil spill incidents, while testing the efficiency of inter-agency coordination," the post read.

Earlier, a two-member Indian Coast Guard (ICG) delegation led by the Director General Paramesh Sivamani, Director General of the Indian Coast Guard, participated in the 4th Coast Guard Global Summit (CGGS) in Rome, Italy, held from September 11 to 12.

The Summit was attended by delegates from 115 countries and international organisations, reflecting its stature as a premier global forum for Coast Guard cooperation, according to an official statement by the Public Relations Officer (PRO), Indian Coast Guard (ICG), Commandant Amit Uniyal.

According to the official statement, the summit serves as a forum for sharing experiences and best practices across diverse areas, including Maritime Safety and Marine Environment Protection, such as emergency response to major pollution incidents, natural disasters, and marine accidents.

It also addresses Maritime Security, with a focus on countering transnational maritime crimes through advanced technologies, human resource development and training, and strengthening inter-regional and international cooperation under shared principles of conduct as "Guardians at Sea", the statement added. (ANI)

