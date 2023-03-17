New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) India's permanent representative to the United Nations in Geneva Indra Mani Pandey on Friday highlighted core concepts espoused by Mahatma Gandhi such as 'Satyagraha' and 'Ahimsa' while making a statement at the Human Rights Council.

Pandey made the remarks while delivering a joint statement on 'Resonance of Thoughts and Values of Mahatma Gandhi in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights' at the council on behalf of India and 89 other countries.

Ambassador Pandey stressed that there is strong resonance in the universal values contained in the universal declaration of human rights of the ideas and values espoused by Mahatma Gandhi, the global icon of non-violence, a statement from the Indian mission said.

The statement is open for co-sponsorship by more States until the end of the 52nd session of the council, said a statement

Underlining that Gandhi's advocacy of political, social and economic inclusion has been manifest in the Sustainable Development Goals, Pandey emphasised that Mahatma Gandhi was a strong believer in inclusion of women and girls, as well as persons in vulnerable situations, securing and upholding their rights and dignity.

He spoke of the five core concepts espoused by Mahatma Gandhi that is Ahimsa, Satyagraha, Sarvodaya, Swaraj and Trusteeship, pointing out that they are also the core principles of the UN Charter.

