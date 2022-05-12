New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): India is going all out to fulfil its responsibility of making its people self-reliant through its various schemes, with the government trying to touch upon the lives of every citizen across the country.

Pushpa Bansode is an established woman entrepreneur who had a very fascinating entrepreneurial journey. She says, "I am the first generation entrepreneur in my family. Money was needed which I received through Mudra Yojana. It has low interest and high profit. Today I have my own factory and what I have achieved is something no one in my family was able to do."

Her success story is the real inspiration for all aspiring women entrepreneurs. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "We have resolved not for the limited development of any one class or a few people, but for the development of all. The mantra of my government is- Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas. Our vision for progress is inclusive, our mission is inclusive. This inclusive philosophy is the basis of every plan and policy of my government."

Similarly, another beneficiary Anjana has taken a loan of Rs 2 lakh. She says, "Now I can easily get the machine and the raw material. I am able to provide employment to two people. If my work gets a boost then in return it will contribute to the progress of the country."

Tasmin Usmani of Panna in Madhya Pradesh is also very happy with the loan received from the Mudra scheme for business and expresses her gratitude to the central government.

Three things are important in the life of any common citizen - self-reliance, self-appraisal, and self-respect. Mahatma Gandhi had shown the path of truth, nonviolence, and satyagraha along with self-reliance. By adopting these high principles the country is moving ahead in achieving the goal of becoming a strong and prosperous nation. A system to develop India as a self-supporting and self-reliant country is in progress through public participation by taking the schemes of public interest to the people at the fringes of the society.

The way Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, which provides free ration to 80 crore people of the country, has proved to be a game-changer, could be best understood in the light of a recently released report by the International Monetary Fund.

According to the report, the level of extreme poverty in India was 0.8 per cent in 2019, which remained at the same level during the year 2020 due to the impact of this scheme.

The path of self-reliance is not only about providing loans but creating an ecosystem where every individual is able to meet his or her basic needs. Whether it was about making a clarion call to build toilets for every household or advocating for self-reliance during the COVID-19 period or taking steps to provide basic amenities to the people through various schemes such as Ujjwala and Har Ghar Nal Se Jal.

In times of crisis, providing free rations to every poor, ration card portability, and free treatment facilities up to Rs 5 lakh under schemes like Ayushman Bharat is crucial.

Whether it is an initiative to connect youth with employment through schemes such as Ustad and Hunar or starting schemes like e-NAM for farmers is creating a robust platform for the progress of the nation.

The traditional definition of democracy implies that the people should choose the government of their choice and the government should work according to the expectation of the people. Mahatma Gandhi pioneered a social system that was not dependent on the government.

He awakened the inner strength of the people and inspired them to bring about changes themselves. With this thinking, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also taken the initiative to connect the private sector with social responsibilities and move towards making people self-reliant instead of being dependent on the government.

Gandhiji's vision is becoming a great medium to solve the big challenges, which the country is facing in the present times. His resolve was an India where every village is self-sufficient.

The Central Government is taking this resolution towards accomplishment through the medium of Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan. Gandhiji used to talk about taking every decision for the welfare of the people at the fringes of the society, so today the central government through schemes like Ujjwala, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojana, Saubhagya Yojna and Swachh Bharat Mission is making the dreams of Bapu come true.

Not only this, Bapu had advocated the use of technology for making the lives of people easier. The Government is emulating his path through initiatives such as Aadhaar, DBT, Digital India, BHIM App, and Digilocker. (ANI)

