Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 15 (ANI): The Kerala chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Saturday requested the new cabinet in the state to take oath via video conferencing owing to the COVID-19 situation in the state.

"Swear in through virtual platform will be a good step in the prevention of Covid. Kerala has discussed widely that one of the reasons for the spread of the second wave is not following proper covid norms like social distancing and proper usage of masks at the time of election. The new government that knows the mind of the people and that upholds a scientific perspective is coming to power and at a time if the swearing-in is through a virtual platform will give a good message of prevention," IMA said in a statement.

It also congratulated the extension of lockdown by the state government for another week.

IMA has come up with the request amid reports that the Left Democratic Front LDF) government led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to conduct the swearing-in ceremony at the Central Stadium on May 20.

When pointed out about the IMA request, Kerala Chief Minister in a press conference today said that the swearing-in ceremony will be conducted considering the current COVID situation and there would be minimal participation. (ANI)

