Mumbai/Goa [India], December 12 (ANI): The Indian Navy on Friday laid to rest with full military honours Commander Nishant Singh, a fighter pilot of the Indian Navy who lost his life in the Mig-29K crash off Goa on November 26.

As per a statement, Singh was laid to rest with full military honours in Goa. His wife, Nayaab Randhawa, received the tricolour and her husband's uniform from the Commanding Officer of the squadron.

The commander was the son of a naval officer and was a qualified flying instructor, adept on the Kiran Hawk and the Mig-29K fighter aircraft.

His body was found on Monday on the Arabian seabed at a depth of 70 metres below the surface, 30 miles off the Goa coast after an extensive search.

The aircraft had crashed on November 26 while operating over the Arabian Sea. (ANI)

