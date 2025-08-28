Agatti (Lakshadweep) [India], August 28 (ANI): An overnight medical evacuation of a critical patient took place from Lakshadweep on Wednesday night by the Naval Dornier, Indian Navy said in a statement.

According to the Indian Navy, a request for medical evacuation was received from the Lakshadweep administration at 12:30 a.m. on Thursday by the Southern Naval Command.

The Indian Navy Dornier was launched from INS Garuda, Kochi, at 01:20 am under challenging weather conditions, following which the patient was airlifted from Agatti Island and brought to Kochi. Following arrival in Kochi at 05:45 am, the patient was admitted to the Civil Hospital for immediate neurosurgical management.

"An overnight Medical Evacuation (MEDEVAC) of a critically ill patient was undertaken by Naval Dornier from Lakshadweep yesterday. A request for urgent MEDEVAC of a 04 year old child was received from UT of Lakshadweep Administration at 0030 hours by Southern Naval Command. An Indian Navy Dornier was promptly launched from INS Garuda, Kochi at 0120 hours in challenging weather conditions. The patient in critical condition was airlifted from Agatti Island and brought to Kochi at 0545 hours. On arrival, the patient was shifted to a civil hospital for immediate neurosurgery management," Indian Navy said.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

