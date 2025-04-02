New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): The Indian Navy has inked a project sanction order with Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited hunder Make-I category for the design and development of 6MW Medium Speed Marine Diesel Engine.

"The signing took place in the presence of Secretary (Defence Production) Shri Sanjeev Kumar and Vice Chief of the Naval Staff Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan at South Block, New Delhi on April 02, 2025," as per a Ministry of Defence release.

The prototype diesel engine with indigenous content of over 50 per cent will be developed at a cost of Rs 270 crore with 70 per cent funding from the Government of India. The order also includes development of detailed design for 3-10MW diesel engine. The developed engines will be used for Main Propulsion and Power Generation on ships of the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard.

"Most of the diesel engines of higher capacity were being imported from foreign Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) till date. This project will start the process in achieving self-reliance in marine engine development in the country," the release read.

The Defence Ministry said it is a significant step in the ongoing efforts of the Government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to indigenise critical technologies and achieve Aatmanirbharta in defence. It will further strengthen indigenous capabilities, save foreign exchange and reduce dependency on foreign OEMs. It will act as a catalyst for the development of defence industrial ecosystem in the country.

Earlier in March, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) approved a Rs 7,000 crore deal for the acquisition of 307 advanced towed artillery gun systems (ATAGS) for the Indian Army.

"In a significant milestone for India's defence sector, the CCS approved the acquisition of Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) worth nearly Rs 7000 crore, marking a major step towards self-reliance in artillery gun manufacturing."

The ATAGS is an advanced towed artillery gun system featuring a long 52-calibre barrel, allowing for extended firing ranges of up to 40 km. With its larger calibre, the system ensures higher lethality, delivering increased explosive payloads while enabling automated deployment, target engagement, and reduced crew fatigue. (ANI)

