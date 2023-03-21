New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): Indian Navy on Tuesday rescued a fishing vessel Neelkanth and seven crew who were onboard in Gujarat's Okha, officials said.

According to an official statement, the vessel was at sea for over a week. It experienced flooding in the engine room on the morning of March 21, resulting from the breaking of a seawater pipeline.

"The vessel raised a distress call when flooding became uncontrollable. INS Karuva was patrolling in the area a few miles away when the distress call was made. She immediately rushed to rescue the vessel and brought the entire crew of seven to safety," the official statement from the Indian Navy said.

"Karuva then secured the fishing vessel alongside her and provided assistance to first de-flood the vessel and then repair the defect in the ruptured pipeline," it added. (ANI)

