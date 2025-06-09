New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): The Indian Navy is set to commission its first Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) Shallow Water Craft, Arnala, at Visakhapatnam Naval Dockyard, on June 18, 2025. The ship's crest features a stylized Auger Shell, symbolizing resilience, vigilance, and dominance in challenging environments.

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Anil Chauhan, will preside over the ceremony. As per the release, the Vice Adm Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, will host the ceremony, which will be attended by senior naval officials, distinguished guests, and representatives from the shipbuilders and various other agencies associated with its construction.

The ship's motto, "arnnve shaurym" (Arnave Shauryam), meaning "Valour in the Ocean," embodies the crew's unwavering courage and strength in the face of challenges at sea. This motto serves as a constant inspiration for the crew to remain steadfast and fearless.

Inscribed in Devanagari script, the ship's name, Arnala, is set against a blue backdrop, representing the ocean.

The event marks the formal induction of the first of the sixteen ASW-SWC class ships into the Indian Navy. Designed and constructed by M/s Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata, under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) with M/s L&T Shipbuilders, Arnala is a testament to the success of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative in defence manufacturing, according to the release.

Constructed under the guidance of the Directorate of Ship Production and the oversight of the Warship Overseeing Teams in Kolkata and Kattupalli, Arnala was delivered to the Indian Navy on May 8.

Named after the historic Arnala Fort off Vasai, Maharashtra, the warship reflects India's rich maritime heritage. Much like the fort, which stood resiliently against various threats, the ship is designed to have a formidable presence at sea. Its robust construction and advanced capabilities ensure that it can withstand the challenges of the maritime domain, safeguarding India's waters from emerging threats.

The Ship's Crest is a powerful emblem that encapsulates the spirit and mission of this formidable naval vessel. At its heart is a stylised Auger Shell, a striking symbol set against a deep blue backdrop, evoking the vast, untamed ocean. The Auger Shell, with its spiralled, reinforced structure and precision tip, is no mere decorative element--it represents resilience, vigilance, survival, and dominance in the harshest of environments.

Much like the shell, the ship is engineered to endure the ocean's relentless forces, executing flawless anti-submarine operations with pinpoint accuracy, delivering ordnance on target with unmatched precision. The ship's name, inscribed in the elegant Devanagari script at the base of the crest, anchors this imagery with cultural pride and identity.

The warship incorporates more than 80% indigenous content and integrates advanced systems from leading Indian defence firms, including Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), L&T, Mahindra Defence, and MEIL. The project has engaged over 55 Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), promoting domestic industry and generating related economic activity.

Designed for a range of ASW operations, Arnala is equipped to conduct Subsurface Surveillance, Search and Rescue missions, and Low-Intensity Maritime Operations. This 77.6 m long warship, with a gross tonnage of over 1490 tonnes, is the largest Indian Naval warship propelled by a Diesel Engine-Waterjet combination.

The commissioning of Arnala will mark a transformative moment in India's naval capabilities, strengthening coastal defence and reaffirming India's position as a self-reliant maritime power in the strategically vital Indian Ocean Region. (ANI)

