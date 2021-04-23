New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) The Indian Navy on Friday decided to send a high-tech equipment to Indonesia to help the country find an attack submarine that went missing with 53 people on board, officials said.

The decision came a day after the Indian Navy deployed a deep submergence rescue vessel (DSRV) to support the Indonesian Navy's search and rescue mission for the missing submarine.

The Navy officials said the "intervention system" being airlifted to Indonesia is part of the Indian Navy's second DSRV.

They said "intervention system" is capable of tracing any submarine at "great depth".

According to Indonesian authorities, the KRI Nanggala-402, a German-made submarine, went missing during a military exercise around the Bali Strait on Wednesday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday spoke to his Indonesian counterpart Gen Prabowo Subianto and assured him of India's full support to Indonesia in tracing the submarine.

The intervention system will be airlifted to Indonesia by Saturday, the officials said.

The Indian Navy sent the DSRV following an alert it received through the International Submarine Escape and Rescue Liaison Office (ISMERLO) about the missing Indonesian submarine.

India is among a few countries globally which are capable of undertaking search and rescue of a disabled submarine through a DSRV.

Under the framework of comprehensive strategic partnership between India and Indonesia, the two navies share a strong partnership of operational cooperation.

