New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): The Indian Navy's band, with its reverberating signature tune 'Hum Taiyyar Hai', marched past the Kartavya Path as part of the Republic Day parade. Thr shimmering band of the Indian Navy was on Friday led by M. Anthony Raj MCPO (Musician) II Class, declaring to the world the Navy's might and combat readiness.

To its tune was marching the Naval Contingent of 144 young sailors both male and female agniveers led by Lt Prajwal M as Contingent Commander and Lt Mudita Goyal, Lt Sharvani Supreiya and Lt Devika H as Platoon Commanders.

Also Read | Union Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Set To Create Equal Record of Former PM Morarji Desai by Presenting Six Budgets in a Row on February 1.

The Naval Band and the Naval Marching Contingent was followed by the Indian Navy's tableau, depicting two important and contemporary themes.

The first was of 'Nari Shakti' with the recent announcement of Indian Navy welcoming women in all roles and in all ranks.

Also Read | Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Bengal Police Deny Permission to Rahul Gandhi's 'Nyay Yatra' Event in Siliguri on January 28.

The second reflected Atma Nirbharta, `Sea Power across the oceans through Indigenisation'. The tableau depicted not only the mighty aircraft carrier INS Vikrant which is indigenously built but the entire Carrier Battle Group which has been made in India including the highly capable escort ships, Delhi, Kolkata and Shivalik, the Light Combat Aircraft and Advanced Light Helicopter, the Kalavari Class Submarine and the GSAT-7, Rukmani Satellite.

Every element on the tableau has been designed and built in India, highlighting India's growing prowess in Shipbuilding, Aerospace, Missile and Rocket technologies. The tableau commanders were Lt Cdr Bhope Juee Milind and Lt Cdr Nitheesh KS.

India is celebrating the country's Republic Day with an enthralling showcase of its military prowess and rich cultural heritage at the majestic 'Kartavya Path' in the national capital.

Viksit Bharat's rich cultural diversity, the 'Aatmanirbhar' military prowess and the growing Nari Shakti are the dominating themes of the 90-minute parade that was graced by French President Emmanuel Macron as Chief Guest.

For the first time ever, an all-women Tri-Service contingent marched down the Kartavya Path. Women pilots will also enthral the audience during the Indian Air Force's fly-past, representing Nari Shakti (women power).

Based on the twin themes of 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat - Loktantra ki Matruka', this year's parade witnessed the participation of around 13,000 special Guests - an initiative which provided an opportunity to people from all walks of life to take part in the celebrations and encourage Jan Bhagidari in this national festival.

Tableaux of 16 States and nine ministries also took part at the Kartavya Path parade.

The grand performance includeed 30 folk dance styles uniquely prevalent in different states, as well as contemporary classical dance and Bollywood styles. The artists included tribal dancers, folk dancers, and classical dancers. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)