New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): As part of the ongoing Operational Deployment to South East Asia, Indian Naval Ships INS Delhi (Guided Missile Destroyer), INS Shakti (Fleet Tanker), and INS Kiltan (Anti Submarine Warfare corvette) of the Eastern Fleet, under the Command of Rear Admiral Susheel Menon, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet (FOCEF), concluded their port call at Manila, Philippines, stated a release.

The ships on departure engaged in a bilateral maritime exercise with the Philippine Navy ships on August 3 to 4.

FOCEF called on senior leaders of the Philippines, including R Adm Joe Anthony C Orbe, Commander Philippine Fleet, Lt Gen Jimmy D Larida, Vice Chief of Staff Armed Forces of the Philippines, Ignacio B. Madriaga, Undersecretary for Strategic Assessment and Planning and Vice Admiral Edger Ybanez, Deputy Commandant of Operation Philippines Coast Guard. +

These high-level interactions underscored the growing strategic convergence between the two maritime nations and reflected a shared vision for a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific. The engagements reaffirmed the commitment of both sides to upholding a rules-based international order and strengthening maritime collaboration.

A deck reception hosted onboard INS Shakti provided an opportunity for further interaction among dignitaries, including the Ambassador of India to the Philippines, Harsh Kumar Jain, and senior officials from the Philippine Navy and Government. The event served to foster and enhance warmth and mutual goodwill between India and the Philippines.

Professional exchanges including cross deck visits, Subject Matter Expert Exchanges and Operational planning were a key element of the visit that allowed the exchange of best practices, strengthened mutual understanding, and reinforced shared commitment to maritime cooperation for a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

A bilateral maritime exercise conducted at sea demonstrated high levels of coordination through tactical manoeuvres and communication drills, further enhancing operational synergy between the two navies.

The ships were also opened for visitors, welcoming personnel from the Philippine Navy, Government officials, students, and members of the Indian community. These interactions promoted maritime awareness and highlighted the Indian Navy's professionalism and technological capability.

Indian Navy personnel visited the Friendship Home Father Luis Amigo Orphanage in Manila, sharing time with the children, reinforcing bonds of compassion and goodwill.

Friendly sports events between personnel of both navies brought an informal yet impactful dimension to the visit. These activities nurtured camaraderie, team spirit, and mutual respect, while also assisting in building trust and people-to-people ties that go beyond the uniform.

The port call to the Philippines marked a significant milestone in strengthening India the India-Philippines maritime partnership. Through high-level diplomacy, operational engagement, cultural exchanges, and community outreach, the Indian Navy reaffirmed its role as a dependable and cooperative maritime partner, committed to promoting peace, stability, and shared progress in the Indo-Pacific.

The Indian Navy and the Philippine Navy also engaged in the bilateral exercise from July 30 to August 4.

The harbour phase of the exercise was conducted from July 30 to August 20, wherein the procedures for the conduct of exercises at sea were discussed, and subject matter expert exchanges were conducted. During the sea phase of the exercise from 03 - 04 Aug 25, anti-air, anti-surface and anti-submarine drills were conducted. (ANI)

