Mumbai, August 6: What if a single letter at the end of a text message could help you instantly tell if it’s an ad, a bank alert, or a government update? With India’s mobile users receiving thousands of messages daily, many of them spam or scam, this small detail could make a big difference. That’s exactly what the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) had in mind with its latest rule. Under a new SMS suffix system rolled out in May 2025, every sender ID must now end with a letter, i.e., P, S, T, or G, each representing a specific message type. The goal is to improve transparency, reduce fraud, and make SMS communication safer for over a billion users. TRAI Introduces Retail Pricing Framework To Boost PM-WANI Public Wi-Fi Scheme for Retail Broadband Connectivity.

Whether you're getting a promotional message for a sale, an OTP from your bank, or an official alert from the government, that one-letter suffix tells you everything you need to know. This new system is especially important in today’s digital age, where phishing and message-based scams have become rampant. TRAI’s move puts power back in the hands of the consumer, enabling people to filter through SMS clutter more effectively. But what do these letters really mean? Let’s know. TRAI New Rules for SIM Validity: Jio, BSNL, Airtel and Vi Will Now Keep SIM Cards Active for More Days Without Recharge, Check Details Here.

What Do P, S, T and G Mean at the End of SMS?

P - Promotional: Messages marked with P are promotional in nature. These include advertisements, discounts, product offers, or brand marketing campaigns. For example, a message promoting a clothing sale might end with "-P".

S - Service: These are messages related to services you've opted into, like appointment reminders, delivery updates, or account alerts that are not transactional. A telecom reminder to recharge or a school circular update would fall under S.

T - Transactional: Messages ending with T are critical transactional communications. These include OTPs, bank transaction alerts, payment confirmations, or anything involving a financial or secure exchange. An OTP from your bank would typically end with "-T".

G - Government: The G suffix indicates messages officially sent or authorised by government bodies. These might include public advisories, election notices, health alerts, etc., and are exempt from promotional filters.

This new SMS suffix system, implemented by TRAI, aims to protect users from spam and scams by clearly categorising messages. It helps them quickly identify whether a text is promotional, service-related, transactional, or government-issued. Telecom Service Providers are responsible for adding these suffixes while businesses continue their usual messaging practices, and automated systems ensure compliance.

