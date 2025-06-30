New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): In a swift and decisive operation, the Indian Navy's stealth frigate INS Tabar responded to a distress call from the Panamanian-flagged tanker MT Yi Cheng 6 in the Gulf of Oman on June 29.

The vessel, carrying 14 Indian crew members and transiting from Kandla, India, to Shinas, Oman, reported a major fire in its engine room, resulting in a complete power failure.

In a post on X, the Indian Navy spokesperson said, "Indian Navy's stealth frigate INS Tabar, mission deployed in the Gulf of Oman, responded to a distress call from Pulau-flagged MT Yi Cheng 6, on 29 June. The vessel with 14 crew members of Indian origin, transiting from Kandla, India, to Shinas, Oman, experienced a major fire in the engine room and total power failure onboard."

"The firefighting team and equipment from INS Tabar were transferred onboard by the ship's boat and helicopter. 13 Indian naval personnel and 05 crew members of the stricken tanker are currently involved in firefighting operations, with the intensity of fire onboard reduced drastically," the post further reads.

Earlier on June 14, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), in collaboration with the Indian Navy and Indian Air Force, achieved a significant milestone in the firefighting and salvage operation of the Singaporean container vessel MV Wan Hai 503.

The distressed vessel, facing critical challenges, was successfully handed over to the ocean-going tug Offshore Warrior on June 13, marking a coordinated multi-agency effort to ensure maritime safety. (ANI)

