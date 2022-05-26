New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) The Sustainable Ecological and Environmental Development (SEEDS), an NGO working in the field of disaster risk reduction and climate change has bagged the United Nations Sasakawa Award 2022 for Disaster Risk Reduction .

The global awards established in 1986 by the founding Chairman of the Nippon Foundation, Mr Ryoichi Sasakawa for recognising excellence in reducing disaster risk, was announced at the ongoing 7th Session of Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction (GPDRR) 2022 in Bali, Indonesia.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Violence: Several Injured in Communal Clash in Reva District Over Land Dispute.

“SEEDS has been working with the communities across South Asia over for the last 28 years to build resilience by combining local wisdom with modern science and technology and multi hazard approach. SEEDS focus on vulnerable communities, amplifying their voices to policy makers,” the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNRDRR) said in a statement.

Manu Gupta, co-founder, SEEDS, said, “We are delighted and humbled by this award. It has been 28 years since we took up the mission to help build resilience among vulnerable communities. As we grapple with the global climate crisis, it is imperative for all of us to think of innovative ways, embrace technology as a leverage, and empower people to thrive despite recurring disasters”.

Also Read | Yasin Malik Verdict: 10 Accused Arrested for Anti-National Sloganeering, Stone Pelting Outside Separatist Leader's House in Kashmir.

"With the 2030 horizon for the Sendai Framework, SEEDS will continue building resilient communities through a holistic, inclusive, and multi-hazard approach,” said Anshu Sharma, another co-founder, SEEDS.

The other NGOs from across the globe which have received the award include Pacific Disaster Center, United States and Save the Children, Phillipines.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)