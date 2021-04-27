New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): The Indian Railways has delivered nearly 450 tons of Oxygen on Tuesday morning to various states across the country.

According to Indian Railways, six loaded tankers with more than 90 tons of oxygen are presently enroute from Bokaro to Jabalpur and Mandideep near Bhopal and 3 tankers on way to Bokaro to pick up oxygen for Uttar Pradesh today.

Earlier today, the first 'Oxygen Express' train for Delhi carrying around 65 tonnes of life-saving gas reached the national capital.

The Indian Railways is running 'Oxygen Express' trains and will continue to run them over the next few days to transport liquid medical oxygen and oxygen cylinders across the country. Roll-on-roll-off trucks are being transported on flat wagons by the trains for a quick supply of medical oxygen.

The central government has also restricted the use of liquid oxygen for non-medical purposes with immediate effect with the ministry of home affairs announcing that the use of liquid oxygen will be allowed for medical purposes only. (ANI)

