Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 16 (ANI): Over the last decade, the Railway landscape across eastern and north-eastern India has undergone a decisive and visible transformation.

Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway, said that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indian Railways has emerged as one of the strongest instruments of infrastructure-led growth across eastern and north-eastern India.

Also Read | Who Is Nisha Verma? All About Indian-American Doctor Who Went Viral After Being Asked ‘Can Men Get Pregnant?’ by US Senator Josh Hawley.

"Once constrained by geography, ageing infrastructure and uneven access, these regions are today witnessing a historic shift towards integrated and future-ready Railway systems. At the heart of this transformation stands the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, the world's largest railway station redevelopment programme, signalling a new era of scale in public infrastructure," Sharma said in a press statement.

He further said that, more than a programme of station modernisation, the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme represents a visionary reimagining of how railway infrastructure serves the nation.

Also Read | Kerala Student Slapped With INR 1.11 Lakh Fine as Bengaluru RTO Cracks Down on Modified 'Flame-Spitting' Honda City (Watch Videos).

"With over 1,300 stations identified for redevelopment across the country, the scheme reflects a leadership philosophy that prioritises outcomes over intent and infrastructure over inertia. These redevelopments go far beyond cosmetic upgrades by introducing contemporary passenger amenities, Divyangjan-friendly facilities, improved circulation, modern waiting areas, digital information systems and architecture inspired by local heritage, ensuring that stations become modern, accessible and regionally rooted gateways of growth," he said.

It also stated that, conceived as a comprehensive, future-ready initiative, the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme brings to life a people-centric vision for infrastructure.

"By transforming stations into vibrant public spaces and economic enablers, the scheme stimulates regional commerce and improves overall passenger experience. West Bengal is rapidly emerging as a benchmark for passenger-centric rail modernisation. Significant enhancements in safety, accessibility and mobility are reshaping the Rail travel experience across the state. Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, West Bengal accounts for 101 Amrit Bharat stations with an investment of around Rs 3,600 crore. Spanning metropolitan hubs, border towns and pilgrimage centres, these redevelopments are ensuring balanced and inclusive regional development," Sharma said.

It also stated that key stations, including Howrah, Sealdah, New Jalpaiguri, Kharagpur, Asansol, Bandel, Malda Town, Siliguri, Alipurduar, Shalimar and Santragachi, are being upgraded under a unified modernisation vision.

"Major redevelopment projects further reinforce this momentum. New Jalpaiguri, with a sanctioned cost of about Rs 335 crore, is being transformed into a modern gateway to the North-East with new terminals, an air concourse and enhanced passenger infrastructure. Santragachi, with an investment of around Rs 380 crore, is emerging as a key multi-modal hub designed to ease pressure on the Howrah-Kolkata corridor. Asansol and Shalimar are also undergoing comprehensive upgrades to strengthen long-distance connectivity and catalyse regional economic activity," he said.

Passenger amenities have expanded substantially, with 250 lifts installed, over 400 escalators commissioned and Wi-Fi connectivity now available at 510 stations, underscoring a strong emphasis on accessibility and operational efficiency," the CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)