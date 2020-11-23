Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], November 23 (ANI): Indian Railways is preparing to resume train services in Punjab while following COVID-19 protocols from Wednesday.

A passenger who will travel from Ludhiana Railway station said, "I had booked my tickets 15 days ago. The problem which is arising is that not many trains are available at frequent time intervals."

Also Read | Tarun Gogoi Funeral: Last Rites Likely to be Performed on November 26, Assam CM Announces 3-Day State Mourning in Honour of Congress Stalwart.

Another passenger said, "I will travel from Ludhiana to Ambala station. After that, I will take another train to my destination."

Jasbir Singh, GRP of Punjab Police, said, "We have checked all the railway lines and are ensuring that COVID-19 guidelines are being adhered to. We have checked security measures also."

Also Read | Tarun Gogoi Dies: Assam Announces Three-Day State Mourning on Former Assam CM’s Death.

The Indian Railways on Sunday decided to restore train services in Punjab, starting with the trial run of freight trains on Monday to observe safety and security on the tracks. It will resume passenger train services from November 25 after observing safety and security of trains and tracks.

Train services to and from Punjab have been disrupted for months due to farmers' protests on railway tracks against the new farm laws. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)