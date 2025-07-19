Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 19 (ANI): The Indian Railways sanctioned the construction of the Second Rail-cum-Road Bridge at Saraighat over the Brahmaputra River, under the doubling project of the Agthori-Kamakhya railway line in Assam.

The project, approved under the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), is estimated to cost Rs 1,473.77 crore and is targeted for completion by December 2029, officials confirmed.

Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of NFR, said the project was sanctioned during the financial year 2023-24.

"As part of the progress, detailed estimates have been sanctioned by the Railway Board in February 2024, and the Design Drawing and Report has been finalised and duly approved by the competent authority in March 2025. The geotechnical investigations have been completed for the design of the substructure & superstructure, and an EPC tender has been floated for the construction of the bridge, including approach roads, rail viaducts, earthwork and ancillary works. The tender is expected to be finalised soon, and construction works will be started immediately after the same," Sharma said.

The bridge will cover a total length of 7.062 km between Agthori and Kamakhya stations, and will feature a 1.3 km-long steel composite girder over the Brahmaputra.

"The upcoming bridge will be designed with a double-line railway track on the lower deck and a three-lane roadway with footpaths on the upper deck. The north-end approach of 2.694 km will connect to Agthori station, while the south-end approach of 3.07 km will connect to Kamakhya station," he added.

The officials said the bridge will enhance line capacity in the region, especially in areas expected to see industrial growth. In addition to improving transport and connectivity, the project is also expected to generate substantial employment opportunities for both skilled and unskilled workers in nearby regions.

The upcoming infrastructure is being seen as a critical development for Assam and the Northeast, with the potential to significantly improve rail and road integration in the region. (ANI)

